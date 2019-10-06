After weeks of cloudy and wet weather, Chicagoans are in for an extended autumnal treat with several days of sunny and seasonably mild weather expected this week. With a sprawling high-pressure system dominating the weather pattern, area residents will be treated to a week of nearly perfect fall weather characterized by mild, sunny days and clear, chilly nights. However, big changes are expected by the end of the week as a strong, autumn storm develops. Gusty thunderstorms will herald the arrival of sharply colder air by late Friday as temperatures fall more than 20 degrees from midweek highs in the lower 70s to readings struggling to reach 50 by next weekend. A sure sign of the changing seasons, this week’s storm will likely bring the season’s first accumulating snowfall to portions of the northern Plains and the upper Midwest.
Stellar fall week to turn stormy, then cold
-
Showers to follow Friday’s autumnal chill
-
Montana is blanketed in almost two feet of snow and it’s not even October yet
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
A Sunny start to August
-
Early sampling of September weather
-
-
A sunny start to fall, with high temperatures in the 70s
-
Hurricane Dorian whips Charleston area, bringing flooding and tornado threats along the Carolinas
-
Cold front to trigger showers/t-storms Monday
-
Rain likely Monday, cooler than average this week
-
Storms expected to bring in less humid weather mid-week
-
-
Imelda leaves 2 dead in Texas, others stranded and trapped
-
Tropical Storm Barry begins to lash Gulf Coast states
-
Are Gulf of Mexico hurricanes the only ones that ”vent” heat to our part of the country?