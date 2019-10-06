× CPD looking for 4 teens after attempted sexual assault of 12-year-old on West Side

CHICAGO – 25th district detectives are searching for four teen boys after an attempted sexual assault last month.

Police said on Sept. 23 at around 4 p.m., a 12-year-old girl was approached in an alley of the 2200 block between Laporte Ave. and Lamon Ave. by four teen boys.

One of teens held the victim by her wrists as another one attempted to remove her shirt, police said. One of the teens stated his intention was raping the victim.

Detectives said the teens fled in an unknown direction when a vehicle approached their location.

Police have released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Teen #1: White male, 14-15 years old, 5’05”, 160 lbs., light complexion, short strawberry blond hair (possibly dyed), brown eyes, wearing a black Nike hooded and black sweatpants.

Teen #2: White male, 13-14 years old, 5’00”, 200 lbs., light complexion short black hair, brown eyes, glasses, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a hat, blue sweatpants and black Air Jordan gym shoes.

Teen #3: White male, 14-15 years old, 4’00”, 190 lbs., light complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes.

Teen #4: White male, 14-15 years old, 5’09”, 190 lbs., light complexion, short black curly hair, brown eyes, wearing a Nike hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Chicago police at 312-492-3810.