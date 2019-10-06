Late-week storm to make it feel a lot more like autumn
Stellar fall week to turn stormy, then cold
Showers/several storms to sweep the area in the muggy air 11 am to 4pm—severe weather threat highest south; humid air holds into Wednesday but an early taste of autumn with temps/humidities headed lower Thursday & Friday
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
Books to close Wed night on warm July 2019—warm days have outnumbered cool ones 3 to 1; comfortable weather rolls on—but temps/humidities edge higher late week & this weekend; weakening Hurricane Erick to send high seas/surf into Hawaii
Gush of cooler, drier air takes control with autumn 2019’s arrival Monday; dry-out chases weekend rains into the weather history books; big snows to wallop Montana this weekend as tropical warmth & humidity stage comeback here Sunday threatening thundery rains; Arizona drenched by hurricane remnants Monday
Late season heat sets records from Texas to Indiana Monday; summer-like 80s run another day—not bad for the open of October, Chicago’s 2nd fastest cooling month of the year; temps sink in coming days & rain/t-storm chances rise
A day-by-day breakdown of Hurricane Dorian’s dangerous and uncertain path
First full Sept weekend to feature cool, comfortable temps & scattered Sat night/Sunday showers; pattern shift coming— late season influx of warm, humid tropical air headed this way next week; Dorian rides jet stream into Canadian maritimes
Imelda leaves 2 dead in Texas, others stranded and trapped
Severe storms possible overnight, heat continues into next week
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead in the wake of Monday’s selective downpours—humidities & temps pull back offering area air conditioners and fans a break; slow warming is back later this week through the weekend—but rains on hiatus
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
Earthquake rattles Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Karen approaches