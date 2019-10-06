Jon Gruden appears to mock Bears in Raiders postgame celebration

LONDON – Jon Gruden had the last laugh Sunday.

The Raiders $100 million head coach took a lot of heat for not ponying up more dough to keep Khalil Mack in Oakland, opting to trade away the All-Pro pass rusher instead.

Gruden told the Athletic he cried for three days after the deal was done.

He got some closure in London Sunday afternoon, holding Mack and the entire Bears defense to zero sacks in a 24-21 surprise victory.

“It was a great performance by our team. We had a lot of peaks and valleys and had a lot of distractions. A lot of good players, really good players didn’t play tonight. We had some people step up and got a big win.”

Gruden appeared to take a shot at the Bears ‘Club Dub’ in the Raiders postgame celebration.

“I don’t have a disco in here, but let’s all start dancing. I’ll say this man, I’m 56-years-old, that’s the most fun I’ve ever had tonight.”

Oakland gets the week off and then will continue a 48-day stretch between home games with a visit to Green Bay on October 20th.