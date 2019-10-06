Infant’s death in Hammond ruled a homicide, now under investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. — An investigation into the death of an infant in Hammond, IN last weekend is underway after the Cook County Medical ruled her death a homicide Sunday.

Officials say on September 29 the mother of six-month-old Anayelli Avina called 9-1-1 around 7:30 p.m. and said something was wrong with her baby. The infant was taken by ambulance from the home in the Hessville neighborhood to St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago.

First responders notified police after taking the child to the hospital. She was transferred to Comer Children's Hospital, where she died on Saturday.

After an autopsy, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the infant's death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma Sunday.

Hammond police are working with the Lake County Sheriff's Office on this case. No charges have been filed yet.