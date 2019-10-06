× Homeless singer returns to the stage after performance in L.A. subway goes viral

SAN PEDRO, CA (KTLA) — Emily Zamourka’s life has changed dramatically since a Los Angeles police officer shared video of her singing in the subway last week.

Video of Zamourka singing an Italian opera song has been seen more than a million times and has triggered an outpouring of support for the Russian singer, who’s been homeless for a couple of years.

Zamourka, 52, is a classically trained pianist and violinist and used to teach lessons and made money as a street performer. She told CNN affiliate KABC that a string of setbacks led to her becoming homeless.

Zamourka told the station she had health issues, someone stole her violin and smashed it and then she broke her wrist, which kept her from playing. She said she liked to sing in the subway because it feels like being on stage.

After the video went viral, she received an offer to return to the stage. Zamourka performed a brief concert during Saturday’s Historic Little Italy Sign Unveiling & Festa in downtown San Pedro, CA.

4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices…sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019

On Wednesday night, Zamourka got to say thank you to the officer who took the video.

The LAPD shared a video of Zamourka’s emotional sidewalk reunion with the officer, identified only as Frazier, on social media. They shared a long hug and she can be heard briefly crying over the traffic noise and a nearby bus.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” she said as the officer patted her back.

We saw with our brains, but we listened with our hearts. Her voice continues to captivate our city, and as the offers for help pour in, we asked: “Emily, what can we do for you?” Her answer: “I want to thank Officer Frazier for taking the video.” Her wish was granted tonight. pic.twitter.com/lH4V51YTZ4 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 3, 2019

Zamourka has been offered a recording deal by music producer Joel Diamond since the video went viral. The producer hopes to create a “new and innovative Classical/EDM crossover hit record” with Zamourka, a press release said.

“Emily’s story is what dreams are made of and I never turn my back on a dream,” Diamond said.

She told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that her dreams are coming true and that she’s “ready to to to be a working artist.”

A Los Angeles council member and others are working to get her housing, and a GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $61,000 to help her get back on her feet.