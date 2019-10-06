× CFD: Diver in critical condition at Montrose Harbor

CHICAGO – The Chicago Fire Department says a diver is in critical condition Sunday following a distress call.

Just after 11:45 a.m., Chicago fire tweeted a recreation diver, later identified as a 40-year-old man, suffered from decompression sickness after the department intercepted his dive boat.

The diver was offloaded at Montrose Harbor and was sent to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

Update victim is on shore in care of CFD Ambulance and is being evaluated at present. Hospital destination still pending. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 6, 2019