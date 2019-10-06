Brian Sandalow talks Bears & more on Sunday’s Sports Feed

Posted 8:18 PM, October 6, 2019, by

CHICAGO - So much for the Raiders being a team still figuring itself out. They came into London and showed themselves to be a team on the rise against the Bears on Sunday.

A near touchdown favorite, Matt Nagy's team struggled in the first half, rallied in the second half, then dropped a lead in the fourth quarter. What looked like a good shot for the victory for the Bears instead turned into a dud that drops them to 3-2 as the bye week arrives.

Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun Times appeared on Sports Feed Sunday evening to discuss the contest along with a number of other topics with Josh Frydman. You can watch their entire segment by clicking on the video above or below.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.