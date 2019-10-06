At least 2 dead in Gary house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire that left at least two people dead early Sunday morning.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at a home located between the train tracks and the highway at 7112 west 5th Avenue in Gary. After they arrived, the Lake County Sheriff and County Coroner were called to the scene.

A CFD official confirms two people were killed in the fire.

Longtime neighbor Arturo Arce said the people who lived in the house that caught fire “kept to themselves,” and collected what he called "junk" and trash in their yard and home.

“I’ve lived here for 60 years, and they’ve always had like junk in their yard, old cars, hubcaps, as you can see on the fence,” Arce said.

Behind a fence covered with hubcaps and warning signs reading “keep out,” “beware of dog,” and “private property,” piles of junk and debris surround what's now the burned shell of a home.

Authorities continued to investigate for hours, saying they had to shovel their way through trash and debris, and use dogs to search the scene. They eventually found two bodies inside of the home.

The victims have not yet been identified.