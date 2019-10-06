9-year-old Illinois girl dies after crash involving tractor

Posted 11:27 AM, October 6, 2019

MORRISON, Ill. — Authorities say a 9-year-old girl has died after the vehicle she was in crashed into a tractor in northwest Illinois.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says the girl died. Further details were expected Sunday.

Sauk Valley Media reports the driver of a car headed eastbound on state route 40 in rural Sterling attempted to pass a tractor, but struck the rear of a grain cart the farm vehicle was hauling and crashed. The driver was hospitalized while the child was airlifted to a Rockford hospital, where she died.

The crash remains under investigation.

