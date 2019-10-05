× Waukegan man charged with driving car into 5 people, killing man after argument: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man was arrested and charged Friday after police said he drove his car into a group of people, killing one man.

Prisciliano Carranza, 22, was charged with first-degree murder and was held on a $5 million bond, according to police.

Chief of Police Wayne Walles said officers responded to a call around 11:40 p.m. Friday at the Lake County Sports Center parking lot in the 300 block of Oakwood Street after a soccer game.

Upon arrival, police located five people that had been struck by a vehicle.

A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two teen boys and a 10-year-old girl were also involved in the incident. The boys were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries; the girl was not transported. The three were related to the man who died.

A fifth person, a man in his 20s, was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

As police continued their investigation, a patrol officer spotted a black 2010 GMC with front-end damage and conducted a traffic stop. There were three people inside the SUV.

The three were taken to the police station and one of the occupants was identified as the driver of the suspected vehicle who drove into the group.

Police said an altercation happened in the parking lot of the sports center as a game was ending. Police said the situation escalated when Carranza drove the SUV into the group of people.

Carranza is due in court Oct. 29.

The Lake County coroner scheduled an autopsy for Monday.