Rain Saturday not expected to significantly impact swollen Rivers/streams across northern Illinois

After recent rains, segments of the Rock, Pecatonica and Fox rivers remain in Moderate flood with Minor flooding at Montgomery on the Fox, Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines and LaSalle on the Illinois River. Several of these rivers are still rising. Forecast rainfall later today will most likely be on the light side – not expected to significantly impact the going forecasts.

Moderate flooding is reported/forecast on segments of the Rock River at Rockton, Latham Park and Byron, the Pecatonica River at Shirland and the Fox River at Algonquin. Several Flood Advisories for near bankfull conditions also exist.

Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows: