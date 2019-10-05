Rain Saturday not expected to significantly impact swollen Rivers/streams across northern Illinois
After recent rains, segments of the Rock, Pecatonica and Fox rivers remain in Moderate flood with Minor flooding at Montgomery on the Fox, Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines and LaSalle on the Illinois River. Several of these rivers are still rising. Forecast rainfall later today will most likely be on the light side – not expected to significantly impact the going forecasts.
Moderate flooding is reported/forecast on segments of the Rock River at Rockton, Latham Park and Byron, the Pecatonica River at Shirland and the Fox River at Algonquin. Several Flood Advisories for near bankfull conditions also exist.
Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.
The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 13.57 07 AM Sat -1.52
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 8.29 06 AM Sat 0.38 MINOR
Gurnee 7.0 7.92 06 AM Sat -0.10 MINOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 12.07 07 AM Sat 0.22 ADVISORY
Des Plaines 15.0 14.13 07 AM Sat 0.07 ADVISORY
River Forest 16.0 11.43 07 AM Sat -0.78
Riverside 7.5 6.18 07 AM Sat -0.46
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.26 06 AM Sat 0.24 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.47 06 AM Sat -0.25 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 11.38 07 AM Sat -1.16
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 17.15 06 AM Sat -1.32
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 9.71 07 AM Sat -1.59
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 9.49 07 AM Sat -0.74
Shorewood 6.5 4.45 07 AM Sat -0.15
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 4.56 06 AM Sat -0.24
Foresman 18.0 6.39 07 AM Sat -0.55
Chebanse 16.0 4.08 07 AM Sat -0.44
Iroquois 18.0 6.45 07 AM Sat -0.76
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 2.91 07 AM Sat -0.07
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 5.17 07 AM Sat -0.44
Kouts 11.0 6.06 07 AM Sat -0.40
Shelby 10.5 7.33 07 AM Sat -0.49
Momence 5.0 3.09 07 AM Sat -0.14
Wilmington 6.5 2.47 07 AM Sat -0.24
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.61 06 AM Sat -0.50
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.93 07 AM Sat -0.27
Munster (H 12.0 7.65 07 AM Sat -0.58
South Holland 16.5 8.24 07 AM Sat -1.13
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 2.50 07 AM Sat -0.34
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.96 07 AM Sat -0.14
Leonore 16.0 5.07 07 AM Sat -0.46
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 8.76 07 AM Sat -0.54
Ottawa 463.0 461.09 06 AM Sat -0.63
La Salle 20.0 22.19 07 AM Sat -0.76 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 5.54 07 AM Sat -0.94
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 6.36 06 AM Sat -1.09 ADVISORY
Perryville 12.0 11.14 06 AM Sat -1.11
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 15.23 07 AM Sat 0.16 MODERATE
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 11.39 06 AM Sat 0.06 MODERATE
Latham Park 9.0 11.61 06 AM Sat 0.02 MODERATE
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 5.36 06 AM Sat 0.02
Byron 13.0 14.34 07 AM Sat 0.24 MODERATE
Dixon 16.0 15.60 06 AM Sat 0.52 ADVISORY