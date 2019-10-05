New ‘Statement’ Bulls jerseys throw it back to the 90s

Courtesy @chicagobulls

CHICAGO – If you were wondering when the Bulls were going to wear their iconic pinstripe 90s throwbacks, today just got a little better.

On Twitter Saturday, the team offered a first look at their new “Statement Edition” jerseys they will wear six times this season.

The Bulls say it’s “a new take on a classic jersey.”

Chicago will wear the jerseys on Nov. 22 vs. the Heat, Dec. 6 vs. the Warriors, Jan. 10 vs. the Pacers, Feb. 22 vs. the Suns, March 6 vs. the Pacers and Apr. 11 vs. the Nets.

Entering the third year of a rebuild, Bulls VP John Paxson is hopeful the team can return to the playoffs.

