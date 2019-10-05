× New ‘Statement’ Bulls jerseys throw it back to the 90s

CHICAGO – If you were wondering when the Bulls were going to wear their iconic pinstripe 90s throwbacks, today just got a little better.

On Twitter Saturday, the team offered a first look at their new “Statement Edition” jerseys they will wear six times this season.

FIRST LOOK: A new take on a classic jersey. The 2019-20 Statement Edition is here. https://t.co/bTj7l06zly pic.twitter.com/WtVFNEmWQM — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 5, 2019

The Bulls say it’s “a new take on a classic jersey.”

Chicago will wear the jerseys on Nov. 22 vs. the Heat, Dec. 6 vs. the Warriors, Jan. 10 vs. the Pacers, Feb. 22 vs. the Suns, March 6 vs. the Pacers and Apr. 11 vs. the Nets.

