Man, 30, shot and killed in Marquette Park

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in the city’s Marquette Park neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of West 64th Street around 1 a.m. Saturday. Officials said the man, 30, was shot multiple times and was pronounces dead at the scene.
Police said a witness reported that Hispanic man with a slender build wearing a red shirt approached the 30-year-old and fired several shots.
The alleged gunman then fled on foot southbound on Whipple Street, according to the witness.
No one was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
41.777227 -87.698224