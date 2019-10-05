Man, 30, shot and killed in Marquette Park

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in the city’s Marquette Park neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of West 64th Street around 1 a.m. Saturday. Officials said the man, 30, was shot multiple times and was pronounces dead at the scene.

Police said a witness reported that Hispanic man with a slender build wearing a red shirt approached the 30-year-old and fired several shots.

The alleged gunman then fled on foot southbound on Whipple Street, according to the witness.

No one was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.