CHICAGO — Mandi Nyambi is a scientist and entrepreneur who's passionate about skin tech. She's the co0founder and CEO of Baalm — a digital co-op that matches users to the right products for their skin. Her new skincare book is called "Fresh Face: Simple Routines for Beautiful Glowing Skin, Every Day."

Nyamni will be at Bluemercury Lincoln Park on North Halsted for a free event at 6 p.m. on Sunday.