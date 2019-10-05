× 1 shot, 3 injured after Hammond police pursuit ends on South Side

CHICAGO – A police pursuit that started in Northwest Indiana Saturday ended in a shooting and crash on the South Side.

At around noon, Hammond police responded to the 6400 block of Indianapolis Blvd on the report of an armed robbery.

When they arrived, they observed two individuals who said they were robbed at gun point.

A few minute later, police received a shots fired call near the area of 173rd and Calumet.

A woman told police a man and woman in a silver sedan fired a shot at her and continued to drive southbound.

Hours later, police received a call from the same woman indicating she saw the suspects in the area of 169th and Calumet.

Police arrived and said a man and woman, matching previous descriptions, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Hammond police said officers pursued the suspects into Chicago and the chase ended near the area of 80th and King on the South Side.

Shots were fired by Hammond officers. Hammond police said one of their officers was injured before shots were fired.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a 22-year-old woman was shot and transported to the University of Chicago in stable condition.

A 3-year-old was also injured in the crash, but transported to the hospital in good condition.

Chicago fire said two Hammond officers were hospitalized in good condition following the crash.

Chicago police are taking over the investigation.