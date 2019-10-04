× Three men arrested following Elmwood Park bank robbery

CHICAGO – Authorities have arrested three men in connection to a reported bank robbery Wednesday in Elmwood Park.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were dispatched to U.S. Bank, located in the 7300 block of W. Grand Ave., on the report of a bank robbery.

When they arrived, they made contacted with a Honda CR-V and began to pursue the vehicle into Chicago.

Police said the vehicle collided with another car near W. Altgeld St. and N. Neva Ave.

Police arrested one of the men, identified as Manuel Martinez, 23, of Chicago, at the scene and chased two more on foot.

Andres Adame, 34, of Melrose Park, and Aaron Flores, 21, of Chicago, were arrested after the foot chase, police said.

All three men were charged with one count of bank robbery.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Chicago Police Department, in coordination with the Elmwood Park Police Department.