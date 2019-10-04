Supporters of Chicago area’s third airport say they want Chicago politicians to get on board

BEECHER, Ill. — Supporters of a long-stalled south suburban airport said it’s time for Chicago’s elected officials to get on board.

In March WGN Investigates reported that despite spending $97 million of residents’ tax dollars over 20 years, the State of Illinois has little to show for its efforts to build a new airport in Will County.

The Illinois Department of Transported purchased nearly 5,000 acres of land.

This summer, Gov. JB Pritzker earmarked money for a new interchange off I-57 that would make the rural site more accessible.

Now supports said leaders like Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle should help get the airport off the ground.

“Her opposition isn’t because it’s not in Cook County, her opposition is because she has been supportive of mayors of the city of Chicago who have said we don’t want to hurt O’Hare or Midway by having a third regional airport even though there are areas with three airports and seem to be doing OK,” State Rep. Will Davis (D-Hazel Crest) said. “But this is a situation where south suburban mayors have said this will be good for us.”

Supporters said the south suburban airport could become a cargo hub and point to five Amazon fulfillment centers in the area as evidence there is demand for air shipping.