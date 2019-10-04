For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Sunny skies ahead after Saturday showers
-
Mostly sunny, comfortable temps ahead
-
Rain and humidity highlight Sunday; sunny skies on the way
-
Rain showers tapering off Saturday, will return Sunday morning
-
Breezy and warm temperatures with showers
-
Sunny, hot weekend ahead
-
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Forecast: Showers overnight into Sunday morning, tracking Hurricane Dorian
-
7-day forecast: Showers in store for Labor Day weekend
-
Cool down ahead after Excessive Heat Warning
-
Cooler temperatures ahead, possible storms Monday
-
-
Spell of sunny, warm days continues
-
Sunny, warm weather approaches
-
Warmup on the way, mostly sunny conditions