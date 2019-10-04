The critically acclaimed documentary Birth Of The Cool about Miles Davis opens in Chicago today, October 4th. Variety says “Directed by the gifted Stanley Nelson…It’s a tantalizing portrait: rich, probing, mournful, romantic, triumphant, tragic, exhilarating and blisteringly honest.” The documentary showcases the highs and lows of the late Miles Davis' life and highlights his influence as an incredibly unique musician. Stanley Nelson along with Vince Willburn, Jr., nephew of Miles Davis and producer of the film, joins us in WGN studios to discuss the new documentary and aspects of Miles Davis' legacy.
Stanley Nelson and Vince Willburn, Jr. Speak About New Miles Davis Documentary, “Birth of The Cool”
