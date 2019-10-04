Some schools in NW Indiana closed due to legionella bacteria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERTON, In. — Some schools in Northwest Indiana are closed Friday due to legionella bacteria.

Westchester Intermediate School in Chesterton, Chesterton Middle School and the Duneland School Corporation Administration Center will be closed after an employee self-reported a positive test for Legionnaires' disease.

Preliminary test results were received that traces of legionella bacteria were in the water system at Chesterton Middle School, and in the cooling system at Westchester Intermediate School.

Testing will take place in the employee's workplace and other district facilities that are deemed high-risk.

Students will have an eLearning day in lieu of attending school Friday.