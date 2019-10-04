Friday, was a reminder to Chicagoans that fall has actually arrived. The day’s chilly high of just 58 degrees marked the city’s first encounter with sub-60-degree weather since May 21, when the high reached just 54 degrees and it was the first day with below normal temperatures here in nearly a month. Temperatures will rebound into the lower and middle 60s Saturday, courtesy of increasing south winds, but showers and even a few thunderstorms will develop late Saturday and Saturday night as a cold front sweeps through the area. In contrast to the city’s recent heavy rain episodes, the expected rainfall is expected to be on the light side, with most totals forecast to be less than one-quarter inch. Sprawling high pressure will move into the Midwest in the wake of the front bringing sunny and milder weather to the city for the early part of next week, with highs forecast to return to the lower 70s by Wednesday.
Showers to follow Friday’s autumnal chill
-
Heat wave is expected to intensify by Thursday
-
Chicagoans among millions threatened by potentially deadly heat wave
-
Front introduces a spell of pleasant weather
-
Dangerous combo of heat and humidity on the way; Heat Watch issued
-
A Sunny start to August
-
-
Closing days of summer to bring warmer temps
-
What were the temps from July 26-July 31, 1934 and was August nearly as warm?
-
Excessive Heat Watch/Advisory in effect Thursday through Saturday across the Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana
-
Excessive Heat Warning in effect from Noon Thursday until late Saturday for the Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana
-
What is Chicago’s record for consecutive days where the temperature does not drop below 60 degrees?
-
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Slowly warming then increasing humidity
-
Heat/humidity locking in for an extended stay