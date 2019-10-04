Serious crash on I-80/94 in Gary leaves car pinned under semi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, In. — A serious crash overnight has shut down roads along Interstate 80/94 in Gary, Indiana.

A collision involving a car and a semi truck happened just before 4 a.m. Friday at the 80/94 interchange, causing the car to become pinned underneath the semi.

It is unclear how many people were inside the car at the time of the accident.

A Lake County Coroner's vehicle is on the scene, but police have not confirmed there are any fatalities yet.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

An investigation continues to block the Grant Street exit ramp, along with northbound and southbound Grant Street from I-80/94 to 25th Avenue.

Major crash investigation continues this morning in Gary, IN. Car went under a semi's trailer early this morning on Grant St at the 80/94 interchange. pic.twitter.com/KccjZudXeF — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) October 4, 2019