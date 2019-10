× Midday Fix: Live music from Griffin house

Griffin House

http://www.griffinhousemusic.com

Event:

Griffin is playing at SPACE in Evanston on Friday, October 4. Doors are at 7:00 p.m., the show starts at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 and all ages are welcome!

SPACE

1245 Chicago Ave.

Evanston, IL

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/griffin-house-tickets-60282590852