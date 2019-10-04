Marlon Wayans talks about that time poop blew up in his face, accidentally of course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marlon Wayans joined the Morning News team and laughed over memories of his childhood.

Wayans is commonly recognized for his role as Marcus Copeland in Columbia Pictures’ 2004 hit comedy "White Chicks," opposite Shawn Wayans, Jamie King and Terry Crews. He also starred alongside Shawn Wayans and Regina Hall in Dimension Films’ horror comedy spoof films "Scary Movie" and "Scary Movie 2," directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans.

Wayans can recently be seen starring in the Netflix movie "Sextuplets." Released in August 2019, the movie tells the story of Alan (Wayans), a man embarking on a personal journey to meet his birth mother before the arrival of his first child. When Alan meets his brother, Russell, he discovers that he was born a sextuplet and decides to seek out his four other siblings (all played by Marlon). Together, the two brothers set out on a road trip to track down the rest of the family that they’ve never known.

You can join Wayans this weekend at the Chicago Improv to keep the laughter rolling.