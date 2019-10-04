Lunchbreak: Lemon Linguine Pasta

Posted 12:53 PM, October 4, 2019, by

Chef Tony Barbanente

Anto Pizza and Pasta

1547 W. Jarvis Ave.

Chicago, Illinois 60626

Located right off the Jarvis red line stop

http://antopizza.com

Recipe:

Anto Pizza Chicago’s Lemon Linguine pasta

-8oz Linguine pasta

-6 medium sized shrimp – cleaned, peeled and deveined

-2 tablespoons of unsalted butter

-8oz heavy whipping cream

-Pinch of salt

-Pinch of ground black pepper

-2 tablespoons of Parmigiana Reggiano, grated

-Shaved lemon zest from 1 lemon

-2 cloves of garlic, minced

INSTRUCTIONS:

-Bring a quart of water to a boil over medium high heat. Add the pasta and let boil for 3 minutes with salt. Drain pasta at desired firmness of pasta.

– Place the butter, minced garlic and shrimp together and sauté until slightly golden brown.

– Add salt, pepper and heavy whipping cream to same pan. Let the mixture thicken for about 2 minutes.

– To the same pan add Parmigiana Reggiano and lemon zest.

– Pour your pasta into the sauce and mix to combine.

 

