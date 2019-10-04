Lunchbreak: Lemon Linguine Pasta
Chef Tony Barbanente
Anto Pizza and Pasta
1547 W. Jarvis Ave.
Chicago, Illinois 60626
Located right off the Jarvis red line stop
Recipe:
Anto Pizza Chicago’s Lemon Linguine pasta
-8oz Linguine pasta
-6 medium sized shrimp – cleaned, peeled and deveined
-2 tablespoons of unsalted butter
-8oz heavy whipping cream
-Pinch of salt
-Pinch of ground black pepper
-2 tablespoons of Parmigiana Reggiano, grated
-Shaved lemon zest from 1 lemon
-2 cloves of garlic, minced
INSTRUCTIONS:
-Bring a quart of water to a boil over medium high heat. Add the pasta and let boil for 3 minutes with salt. Drain pasta at desired firmness of pasta.
– Place the butter, minced garlic and shrimp together and sauté until slightly golden brown.
– Add salt, pepper and heavy whipping cream to same pan. Let the mixture thicken for about 2 minutes.
– To the same pan add Parmigiana Reggiano and lemon zest.
– Pour your pasta into the sauce and mix to combine.