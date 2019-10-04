× ‘Jersey Shore’ star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, one of the stars of the MTV reality series “Jersey Shore,” was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning.

Police responded to a call in the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive about 2:40 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Detective Godinez said.

Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence against a woman at the residence, Godinez said.

The extent of any injuries to the woman, who has a child with Oritz-Magro, were not known. The “Jersey Shore” star was transported from the scene to a local hospital with unknown injuries of his own.

He was expected to be booked into jail in Van Nuys later Friday morning, Godinez said.