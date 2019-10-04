× It’s National Taco Day: Here’s where to grab free or cheap tacos

CHICAGO — National Taco Day is upon us and chain restaurants in the Chicago area have free tacos and other deals to celebrate.

Here’s where you can bask in the glory of free and budget-friendly tacos on this fine day.

TacoTime:

Celebrate with $1 crisp tacos all day long.

Taco Bell:

While the chain isn’t offering up anything for free, you can still give your taco-lover friend – or yourself – a $5 gift set of two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.

On the Border:

Have an insatiable taco craving? Get endless tacos for $9.99. Feeling fancy? Get brisket or Southwest chicken tacos for $2 more.

Baja Fresh:

Buy one, get one free tacos all day long. Be sure to grab the coupon from the company’s Facebook page.

Burger King:

The burger chain apparently has tacos now, and at just $1 each, it’s worth checking them out.

Tallboy Taco

Grab tacos for just $2, whether you’re dining in or carrying out.