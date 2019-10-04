Henry Winkler AKA, "The Nicest Guy in Show Business", is an Emmy- award-winning actor, writer, director, and producer who has created some of the most iconic TV roles, including the Fonz in Happy Days and Gene Cousineau in Barry. Of the many notable professions, Winkler is now also an author, recently co-authoring a new children's book series called "Alien Superstar". Henry will be attending a book signing today at Anderson's Bookshop today, Octobder 4th, at 7PM. To book tickets and for more information of the book signing you can go here.
Henry Winkler Talks “Barry” and New Children’s Book Series “Alien Superstar”
