Deported veteran Miguel Perez Jr. granted US citizenship

CHICAGO — A deported United States Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan has been granted citizenship Friday.

Miguel Perez Jr. made national news about 18 months ago after his citizenship was denied. The Afghan War veteran and green card holder served time in prison on a drug conviction.

In February of 2010, Perez was convicted of selling more than two pounds of cocaine.

Perez served seven years in the Army, but because he was not a U.S. citizen, Immigration Customs Enforcement detained him, stripped his legal status and began the deportation process.

On Friday around 1 p.m. Perez was sworn in as a citizen of the United States.

In August, Gov. JB Pritzker pardoned Perez, clearing the way for his citizenship petition to move forward. In September, was in Chicago on a 14-day parole pass to attend a citizenship hearing.

Perez suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury which contributed to his drug problems, family said.

Supporters claimed Perez was under extreme threat in Mexico due to his military background fighting for the U.S.