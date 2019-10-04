Cubs plan to interview David Ross, Joe Girardi next week

Posted 6:52 PM, October 4, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 25: David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians (not pictured) grounded out during the fifth inning in Game One of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on October 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Cubs catchers David Ross and Joe Girardi will speak with the team next week about its managerial opening.

The team also plans to interview first base coach Will Venable next week. Bench coach Mark Loretta interviewed for the job Thursday.

The Cubs are searching for a successor to Joe Maddon, whose contract expired after the Cubs missed the playoffs this year for the first time since 2014.

Girardi is the first external candidate confirmed by the Cubs. Loretta and Venable were part of Maddon’s staff this season, and Ross has a front-office position with the team.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.