Bond set at $500K for woman accused of fatally stabbing Naperville man

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Bond was set at $500,000 for an Aurora woman accused of fatally stabbing a man in his Naperville apartment.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said Jessica Hoskin, 29, appeared in court Friday where a judge set bond after she was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Naperville police responded to a call in Inland Circle around 8:45 p.m. When officers arrived, the State’s Attorney’s Office said they found a man, identified as Scott Hardy, in a chair in the living room with blood on his clothing. Officials said Hardy had a “significant wound” on the left side of his neck under his jawbone.

Hardy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said it’s alleged that Hoskins was watching television with Hardy when the two started arguing. Officials said at some point, Hoskin allegedly stabbed Hardy in the neck severing his carotid artery and jugular vein. Hoskin then left the apartment and eventually turned herself in to the Aurora Police Department.

Hoskins is due in court on Nov. 5.