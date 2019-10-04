Blackhawks lose 4-3 to Flyers in Prague season-opener

Posted 3:45 PM, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 03:51PM, October 4, 2019

Kevin Hayes of the Philadelphia Flyers (R) vies for the puck with Jonathan Toews of Chicago Blackhawks during the NHL Global Series Ice Hockey match Philadelphia Flyers v Chicago Blackhawks in Prague on October 4, 2019. (Photo by Michal CIZEK / AFP) (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

PRAGUE – The Blackhawks got the 2019-20 season off to a slow start Friday in Prague, losing to the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3.

The Flyers opened the scoring early in the first, but new Hawks’ winger Alex Nylander connected on a pass from Patrick Kane to tie it 1-1.

Hoping for a full season of health, goalie Corey Crawford conceded two more goals in the second before another Chicago youngster struck.

Just a day after the announcement of his three-year contract extension, Alex DeBrincat scored a beauty in the second period to make it 3-2 heading into the third.

With 10:12 left in the game, Flyers’ winger Michael Raffl sealed 4-2 it on an impressive wrap-around goal.

Patrick Kane provided some late thunder, putting in a slap shot to make it 4-3. Following a timeout called by Coach Colliton, they were unable to tie it in the final minute.

Kane finished with a goal and two assists.

The Hawks have some time to shred their jet lag as they host the Sharks Thursday at home.

