× Adopt-A-Pet: Chicago Pet Rescue

Jenny Dedes & Sue Schultz

http://www.chicagopetrescue.org

Event:

Chicago Pet Rescue’s Hops & Hounds Fundraiser

@Empirical Brewery-1801 W. Foster Ave., Chicago, IL 60640

Sunday, October 6

11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Bring your canine friends out to mingle, while you enjoy delicious craft brews, eat from fabulous food trucks, and bid on amazing raffle and silent auction items! There will be free canine and human massage, to relax you and your furry friend. $1 of each pint purchased will be donated to our rescue.

A $15 donation at the door gets you an awesome welcome bag for your pet! All funds raised will applied towards vet bills and supplies for our homeless animals! For additional information, please visit our event page: http://www.chicagopetrescue.org/hops–hounds-fundraiser.html