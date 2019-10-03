Writer, Director, and Producer Jeannie Gaffigan’s Harrowing Story of Surviving a Brain Tumor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 2017 it was discovered that Jeannie had a life threatening brain tumor severely compressing her brain stem. The subsequent urgent brain surgery, epic recovery process and ongoing therapies have had nothing short of miraculous results. Jeannie’s ordeal and the way Jim and her family dealt with it has become the subject of a large portion of the material in “Nobel Ape” and is the subject of Jeannie’s current book, When Life Gives You Pears: The Healing Power of Family, Faith and Funny People which was just released and available now.

For more information on Jeannie and her book, please visit http://www.jeanniegaffigan.com