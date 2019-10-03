Woman injured after piece of metal falls on her in the Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A woman was injured Thursday after a large piece of metal fell from a building and hit her.

Around 12:30 p.m., Chicago fire officials said the metal fell from a building located at 2 S. Michigan Ave. and hit the woman in the back.

A valet working at the building next door, Johnny Garcia, ran to help the woman when she was hit.

"She was still standing when we got over there but she was trying not to cry. You could see she was really emotional at that moment, but anyone would be at the moment," Garcia said.

The woman was taken to a Mercy Medical Center with what officials called “significant lacerations.” She was stabilized and is expected to be OK.

The piece of metal appeared to be part of the metal grates that are on the outside of some of the windows on the building. The piece was about a foot long and a half foot wide.

The building's managers, Marc Realty, did not comment.