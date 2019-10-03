The axe Jack Nicholson used in the Shining just sold for $210,000 at Auction

Happy Halloween from the Overlook Hotel!

The axe made famous by Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s mind-twisting horror classic The Shining sold for $210,000 at an auction in London. According to the Independent, the prop sold for more the four times its original estimate selling price.

The fire axe stands at approximately three feet tall, with a wooden handle and a foot-long blade that’s an inch thick. Scratches from the long days of shooting on set with door-breaking scene blade bars marks of made by Nicholson. It’s a perfect blade for a collector or an amazing prop for this Halloween.