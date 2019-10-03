South suburban casino proposed

Posted 12:20 AM, October 3, 2019

EAST HAZEL CREST, Ill. — A company that operates casinos on behalf of a native American tribe in Alabama is seeking a license to open a casino south of Chicago.

It would be built on a 24-acre site southwest of the interchange of I-80 and Halsted, on property located in East Hazel Crest and Homewood.

Officials with Wind Creek Hospitality say the initial phase of the project, estimated to cost $275 million, would include a casino, an entertainment venue for live music, three restaurants, and two bars.

East Hazel Crest, Homewood, and dozens of other communities in the area would share in a portion of casino revenue.

