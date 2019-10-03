Several Chicago area rivers on the rise after additional rains last night

Posted 12:03 PM, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:10PM, October 3, 2019

Rain fell Chicago area-wide last night with a band of 1 to 2-inch-plus  rainfall recorded along and just north of Interstates 88 and 290. Considerable street/viaduct flooding occurred in Chicago – around O’Hare Airport, Elmwood Park and Lakeshore Drive at Montrose and Fullerton, and in Addison.

Moderate Flooding is forecast on the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park, the Pecatonica River and Shirland, and the Fox River from north of Algonquin to south of Montgomery with Minor flooding at Byron on the Rock River, Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River and LaSalle on the Illinois River. Advisories are up for several other river segments where near bankfull conditions exist or are forecast.

Segments of Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service and below that is a list of some of the higher rainfall total in the past 24 hours:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast



North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    14.63  07 AM Thu   2.28

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     7.16  06 AM Thu   1.33 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     7.41  06 AM Thu   1.83 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    10.98  07 AM Thu   1.24 ADVISORY
Des Plaines           15.0    14.12  07 AM Thu   2.41 ADVISORY
River Forest          16.0    11.07  07 AM Thu   2.29 ADVISORY
Riverside              7.5     6.00  07 AM Thu   1.34 ADVISORY

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     9.89  06 AM Thu   0.81 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.0    13.80  06 AM Thu   1.00 MODERATE
Dayton                12.0    10.21  07 AM Thu   0.13 MINOR

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    18.64  06 AM Thu   2.55 ADVISORY

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5    10.45  07 AM Thu   1.82



Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     9.28  07 AM Thu   1.16 ADVISORY
Shorewood              6.5     3.42  07 AM Thu  -0.14

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     5.27  06 AM Thu  -0.71
Foresman              18.0     7.88  07 AM Thu  -1.37
Chebanse              16.0     5.10  07 AM Thu  -0.61
Iroquois              18.0     8.25  07 AM Thu  -1.17

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     3.07  07 AM Thu  -0.13

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     6.14  07 AM Thu  -0.45
Kouts                 11.0     6.94  07 AM Thu  -0.47
Shelby                 10.5     8.27  07 AM Thu  -0.24
Momence                5.0     3.40  07 AM Thu  -0.18
Wilmington             6.5     2.94  07 AM Thu  -0.27



Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     6.13  06 AM Thu   1.66

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     3.47  07 AM Thu  -0.29

Munster (H            12.0     9.51  07 AM Thu   0.54
South Holland         16.5    10.84  07 AM Thu   0.92

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     3.03  07 AM Thu  -0.27

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     3.25  07 AM Thu  -0.31
Leonore               16.0     6.42  07 AM Thu   0.06

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     9.64  07 AM Thu  -0.81
Ottawa               463.0   460.90  06 AM Thu  -0.54
La Salle              20.0    22.44  07 AM Thu  -1.05 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     7.23  07 AM Thu   2.25

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     6.26  06 AM Thu   1.39 ADVISORY
Perryville            12.0    10.52  06 AM Thu   1.04

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    14.58  07 AM Thu   0.99 MODERATE

Rock River
Rockton               10.0    10.93  06 AM Thu   1.86 MODERATE
Latham Park           9.0    11.08  06 AM Thu    1.93 MODERATE
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     4.94  07 AM Thu   0.92
Byron                 13.0        M  M              M MINOR
Dixon                 16.0    13.99  06 AM Thu   1.10 ADVISORY

24-hour rainfall totals
Location/rainfall (inches)

Bloomingdale…2.53
St. Charles…2.38
Elmwood Park…2.36
Addison…2.32
Elk Grove Village…2.32
Carol Stream..2.28
6NNE of Chicago…2.25
DeKalb…2.19
Norridge…2.19
Lakeview…2.17
O’Hare Airport…2.14
Glenview…2.12
Albany Park…2.08
Villa Park…2.07
Elgin…2.06
Rogers Park…2.04
Roselle…2.04
Lincolnwood…2.02

Storm Reports

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.