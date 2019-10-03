Several Chicago area rivers on the rise after additional rains last night
Rain fell Chicago area-wide last night with a band of 1 to 2-inch-plus rainfall recorded along and just north of Interstates 88 and 290. Considerable street/viaduct flooding occurred in Chicago – around O’Hare Airport, Elmwood Park and Lakeshore Drive at Montrose and Fullerton, and in Addison.
Moderate Flooding is forecast on the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park, the Pecatonica River and Shirland, and the Fox River from north of Algonquin to south of Montgomery with Minor flooding at Byron on the Rock River, Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River and LaSalle on the Illinois River. Advisories are up for several other river segments where near bankfull conditions exist or are forecast.
Segments of Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.
Following is the latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service and below that is a list of some of the higher rainfall total in the past 24 hours:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 14.63 07 AM Thu 2.28
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.16 06 AM Thu 1.33 MINOR
Gurnee 7.0 7.41 06 AM Thu 1.83 MINOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 10.98 07 AM Thu 1.24 ADVISORY
Des Plaines 15.0 14.12 07 AM Thu 2.41 ADVISORY
River Forest 16.0 11.07 07 AM Thu 2.29 ADVISORY
Riverside 7.5 6.00 07 AM Thu 1.34 ADVISORY
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.89 06 AM Thu 0.81 MODERATE
Montgomery 13.0 13.80 06 AM Thu 1.00 MODERATE
Dayton 12.0 10.21 07 AM Thu 0.13 MINOR
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 18.64 06 AM Thu 2.55 ADVISORY
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 10.45 07 AM Thu 1.82
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 9.28 07 AM Thu 1.16 ADVISORY
Shorewood 6.5 3.42 07 AM Thu -0.14
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 5.27 06 AM Thu -0.71
Foresman 18.0 7.88 07 AM Thu -1.37
Chebanse 16.0 5.10 07 AM Thu -0.61
Iroquois 18.0 8.25 07 AM Thu -1.17
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 3.07 07 AM Thu -0.13
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.14 07 AM Thu -0.45
Kouts 11.0 6.94 07 AM Thu -0.47
Shelby 10.5 8.27 07 AM Thu -0.24
Momence 5.0 3.40 07 AM Thu -0.18
Wilmington 6.5 2.94 07 AM Thu -0.27
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 6.13 06 AM Thu 1.66
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 3.47 07 AM Thu -0.29
Munster (H 12.0 9.51 07 AM Thu 0.54
South Holland 16.5 10.84 07 AM Thu 0.92
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 3.03 07 AM Thu -0.27
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 3.25 07 AM Thu -0.31
Leonore 16.0 6.42 07 AM Thu 0.06
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 9.64 07 AM Thu -0.81
Ottawa 463.0 460.90 06 AM Thu -0.54
La Salle 20.0 22.44 07 AM Thu -1.05 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 7.23 07 AM Thu 2.25
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 6.26 06 AM Thu 1.39 ADVISORY
Perryville 12.0 10.52 06 AM Thu 1.04
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 14.58 07 AM Thu 0.99 MODERATE
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 10.93 06 AM Thu 1.86 MODERATE
Latham Park 9.0 11.08 06 AM Thu 1.93 MODERATE
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 4.94 07 AM Thu 0.92
Byron 13.0 M M M MINOR
Dixon 16.0 13.99 06 AM Thu 1.10 ADVISORY
24-hour rainfall totals
Location/rainfall (inches)
Bloomingdale…2.53
St. Charles…2.38
Elmwood Park…2.36
Addison…2.32
Elk Grove Village…2.32
Carol Stream..2.28
6NNE of Chicago…2.25
DeKalb…2.19
Norridge…2.19
Lakeview…2.17
O’Hare Airport…2.14
Glenview…2.12
Albany Park…2.08
Villa Park…2.07
Elgin…2.06
Rogers Park…2.04
Roselle…2.04
Lincolnwood…2.02