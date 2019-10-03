× Several Chicago area rivers on the rise after additional rains last night

Rain fell Chicago area-wide last night with a band of 1 to 2-inch-plus rainfall recorded along and just north of Interstates 88 and 290. Considerable street/viaduct flooding occurred in Chicago – around O’Hare Airport, Elmwood Park and Lakeshore Drive at Montrose and Fullerton, and in Addison.

Moderate Flooding is forecast on the Rock River at Rockton and Latham Park, the Pecatonica River and Shirland, and the Fox River from north of Algonquin to south of Montgomery with Minor flooding at Byron on the Rock River, Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River and LaSalle on the Illinois River. Advisories are up for several other river segments where near bankfull conditions exist or are forecast.

Segments of Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service and below that is a list of some of the higher rainfall total in the past 24 hours:

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 14.63 07 AM Thu 2.28 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 7.16 06 AM Thu 1.33 MINOR Gurnee 7.0 7.41 06 AM Thu 1.83 MINOR Lincolnshire 12.5 10.98 07 AM Thu 1.24 ADVISORY Des Plaines 15.0 14.12 07 AM Thu 2.41 ADVISORY River Forest 16.0 11.07 07 AM Thu 2.29 ADVISORY Riverside 7.5 6.00 07 AM Thu 1.34 ADVISORY Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.89 06 AM Thu 0.81 MODERATE Montgomery 13.0 13.80 06 AM Thu 1.00 MODERATE Dayton 12.0 10.21 07 AM Thu 0.13 MINOR East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 18.64 06 AM Thu 2.55 ADVISORY West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 10.45 07 AM Thu 1.82 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 9.28 07 AM Thu 1.16 ADVISORY Shorewood 6.5 3.42 07 AM Thu -0.14 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 5.27 06 AM Thu -0.71 Foresman 18.0 7.88 07 AM Thu -1.37 Chebanse 16.0 5.10 07 AM Thu -0.61 Iroquois 18.0 8.25 07 AM Thu -1.17 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 3.07 07 AM Thu -0.13 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.14 07 AM Thu -0.45 Kouts 11.0 6.94 07 AM Thu -0.47 Shelby 10.5 8.27 07 AM Thu -0.24 Momence 5.0 3.40 07 AM Thu -0.18 Wilmington 6.5 2.94 07 AM Thu -0.27 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 6.13 06 AM Thu 1.66 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 3.47 07 AM Thu -0.29 Munster (H 12.0 9.51 07 AM Thu 0.54 South Holland 16.5 10.84 07 AM Thu 0.92 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 3.03 07 AM Thu -0.27 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 3.25 07 AM Thu -0.31 Leonore 16.0 6.42 07 AM Thu 0.06 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 9.64 07 AM Thu -0.81 Ottawa 463.0 460.90 06 AM Thu -0.54 La Salle 20.0 22.44 07 AM Thu -1.05 MINOR S Branch Kishwaukee River De Kalb 10.0 7.23 07 AM Thu 2.25 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 6.26 06 AM Thu 1.39 ADVISORY Perryville 12.0 10.52 06 AM Thu 1.04 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 14.58 07 AM Thu 0.99 MODERATE Rock River Rockton 10.0 10.93 06 AM Thu 1.86 MODERATE Latham Park 9.0 11.08 06 AM Thu 1.93 MODERATE Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 4.94 07 AM Thu 0.92 Byron 13.0 M M M MINOR Dixon 16.0 13.99 06 AM Thu 1.10 ADVISORY

24-hour rainfall totals

Location/rainfall (inches)

Bloomingdale…2.53

St. Charles…2.38

Elmwood Park…2.36

Addison…2.32

Elk Grove Village…2.32

Carol Stream..2.28

6NNE of Chicago…2.25

DeKalb…2.19

Norridge…2.19

Lakeview…2.17

O’Hare Airport…2.14

Glenview…2.12

Albany Park…2.08

Villa Park…2.07

Elgin…2.06

Rogers Park…2.04

Roselle…2.04

Lincolnwood…2.02