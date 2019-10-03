Search warrants reveal suburban mayor target of raids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCCOOK, Ill. — Search warrants obtained by WGN Investigates revealed Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski was a target of an FBI raid in the suburbs last week.

The warrants specifically identify Tobolski, who is also the village president of McCook.

Agents confiscated computer equipment and were looking for evidence of official actions taken for personal benefits.

The search warrants specifically mention Chicago Cubs spring training trips, a law firm, a business and a police officer.

McCook officials redacted portions of the document that identify specific people and companies.

Last week, federal agents also carried out a raid on village hall in neighboring Lyons and the insurance office of Lyons' village president.

At this point, no one has been charged with a crime.