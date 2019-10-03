Rep. Adam Schiff speaks in Evanston amid Trump impeachment inquiry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. — Rep. Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, gave a speech at Northwestern University Thursday evening amid President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

The lecture, which was previously scheduled, was titled “The Threat to Liberal Democracy at Home and Abroad.”

The California Democrat and House Intel Chairman arriving here about 90 minutes ago, direct from a closed-door hearing on Capitol Hill, as the democrats continue their impeachment probe of Trump.

A large big line formed early outside the Cahn Auditorium with people eager to hear from Schiff at such a pivotal moment.

As local politicians from both parties weigh-in on the political battle that lies ahead, Schiff`s lecture comes as he’s being personally attacked by the president.

A fundraising email that just went out from the Trump 2020 campaign called Schiff a “sick man.”

