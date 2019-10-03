× President Trump signs $1.8 billion Autism CARES Act

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed the Autism CARES Act into law this week.

It provides $1.8 billion in funding for autism programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and Health Resources and Services Administration.

The bill was sponsored by U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) and U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle (D-PA).

According to the CDC, about one in 59 children has been identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and it’s about 4 times more common among boys than girls.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges.