Police shoot, kill dog after it reportedly attacks people walking it on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Police shot and killed a dog on the Northwest Side Thursday morning after they say it bit an officer who was responding to reports of a dog attack.

According to Chicago police, a man and woman who were not owners of a pitbull were taking it for a walk in Logan Square around 11:45 a.m. Thursday on behalf of their friend. After the dog broke free from its harness and leash, they told police, it then attacked them and bit them in the arms.

One of them jumped on top of the dog and held it to the ground until police got there. Once officers arrived on the scene, they first tried to tase the dog, but police said it instead became more agitated and bit an officer on the arm. That's when another officer shot it.

A neighbor who came out when she heard screaming watched it unfold from her balcony.

"The gunshot was really loud it was crazy, everyone here said 'oh my god,' I saw a person walking away crying; anyone who has a dog knows what it feels like," Kimberly Pineda said.

Neighbors said they recognized the dog and believed it had been aggressive in the past, growling, barking and lunging at them as they passed on the sidewalk.

Police say they do not plan to file any charges against the owner.