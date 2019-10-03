Pink Line strikes vehicle near Cicero stop; CTA service disrupted

CHICAGO — A CTA Pink Line train collided with a vehicle near the Cicero stop causing service disruptions Thursday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, a CTA Pink Line train collided with a vehicle near the 4700 block of West Cermak Road.

Five people on the train and three people in the car were reportedly transported to hospitals. Their conditions and injuries are unknown.

Pink Line service was temporarily suspended between 54th/Cermak and Central Park due to the collision.

CTA said personnel was working to restore service.

CTA advises seeking alternative transportation including the No. 21 Cermak bus.

No other information was provided.

