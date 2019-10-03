Nicole Auerbach talks College Football on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Just like that, a month of the College Football regular season has come and gone.

Some teams and players are doing what people expected while others are not. Ohio State and LSU have been playing as good as anyone in the country, while Alabama and Clemson are, well, Alabama and Clemson.

On top of all this, there is plenty of debate about California's new Fair Pay to Play Act that gives college athletes money for their efforts on the field. It's a move that could shake up the NCAA for years to come, generating plenty of debate on both sides.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic is covering all of those stories early in the 2019 season and she appeared on Sports Feed to discuss them with Josh Frydman on Thursday evening. You can watch her discussion in the video above or below.