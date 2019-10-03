× Museum of Science and Industry getting new name after $125M donation

CHICAGO —The Museum of Science and Industry is getting a name change after a Chicago billionaire donated $125 million, the largest donation in the institution’s history.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the museum will become the Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, named after philanthropist and founder of the hedge fund Citadel, Ken Griffin.

Museum officials said Griffin’s donation will allow it to thrive for generations to come. They also said the name change will take effect as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.