Midday Fix: Live music from Subhi
Subhi
Events:
Sequence Chicago Series at Navy Pier
Event Announcement: https://navypier.org/event/sequence-chicago-2019-11-16/
Date: November 16th 2019
Performance Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Location: Navy Pier (Chicago Culture Market)
NYC South Asian Film Festival Closing Night (not yet announced)
Event Announcement: https://www.nycsaff.com/schedule-1
Date: November 17th 2019
Performance Time: 7pm-8pm
Location: Rumi Events Space
229 W 28th St, New York, NY 1000
Here is the schedule link for the NYC South Asian Music Festival: https://www.nycsaff.com/schedule-1