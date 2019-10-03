Midday Fix: Live music from Subhi

Subhi

https://www.subhimusic.com/

Events:

Sequence Chicago Series at Navy Pier

Event Announcement: https://navypier.org/event/sequence-chicago-2019-11-16/

Date: November 16th 2019

Performance Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: Navy Pier (Chicago Culture Market)

+

NYC South Asian Film Festival Closing Night (not yet announced)

Event Announcement: https://www.nycsaff.com/schedule-1

Date: November 17th 2019

Performance Time: 7pm-8pm

Location: Rumi Events Space

229 W 28th St, New York, NY 1000

Here is the schedule link for the NYC South Asian Music Festival: https://www.nycsaff.com/schedule-1

 

