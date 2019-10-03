Lunchbreak: Apple Crisp and details on Lincoln Square’s Apple Fest

Posted 12:27 PM, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 01:55PM, October 3, 2019

Mai Giffard, Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits

Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits locations:

2051 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

4947 N. Damen Ave., Chicago

http://www.bangbangpie.com/

Event:

Lincoln Square Apple Fest

October 5th & 6th

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Lincoln Ave between Lawrence & Eastwood (CTA Western Brown Line Stop)

http://www.lincolnsquare.org

Recipe:

Apple Crisp Ingredients:

2 lbs. apples (Honeycrisp)

1 ¾ cups sugar

¼ cup cornstarch

1 tbsp. orangejuice

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

½tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. all spice

¼ tsp. ginger

2 ½ cup flour

1 cup butter, cubed

 Apple Crisp Cooking Recipe:

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  • Peel and cut the apples
  • Toss the prepped apples with ½ cup sugar, cornstarch, orange juice, vanilla and spices. Transfer apple mixture into a 9” cast iron skillet
  • In a separate bowl, mix flour, remaining sugar, and cubed butter until combined to create the crumble topping
  • Cover apple mixture with the crumble topping
  • Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes, then 350 degrees for 30 minutes
  • Top should be golden and liquid should be bubbling up through the crumble.
  • Enjoy by the scoop with whipped cream or a la mode!
