Lunchbreak: Apple Crisp and details on Lincoln Square’s Apple Fest

Mai Giffard, Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits
Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits locations:
2051 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
4947 N. Damen Ave., Chicago
Event:
Lincoln Square Apple Fest
October 5th & 6th
9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Lincoln Ave between Lawrence & Eastwood (CTA Western Brown Line Stop)
Recipe:
Apple Crisp Ingredients:
2 lbs. apples (Honeycrisp)
1 ¾ cups sugar
¼ cup cornstarch
1 tbsp. orangejuice
1 tbsp. vanilla extract
½tsp. cinnamon
¼ tsp. all spice
¼ tsp. ginger
2 ½ cup flour
1 cup butter, cubed
Apple Crisp Cooking Recipe:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Peel and cut the apples
- Toss the prepped apples with ½ cup sugar, cornstarch, orange juice, vanilla and spices. Transfer apple mixture into a 9” cast iron skillet
- In a separate bowl, mix flour, remaining sugar, and cubed butter until combined to create the crumble topping
- Cover apple mixture with the crumble topping
- Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes, then 350 degrees for 30 minutes
- Top should be golden and liquid should be bubbling up through the crumble.
- Enjoy by the scoop with whipped cream or a la mode!