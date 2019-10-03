KJ Rose stops by to discuss the importance of stage presence, and give Robin some tips.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KJ Rose is the founder of The Rose Effect and Artist Performance Specialist who cultivates talent and conducts workshops globally (London, Ireland, Australia). Affectionately known as “The Talent Whisperer”, KJ is a powerful change agent with real world experience (working for Clive Davis & performing with P.Diddy, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Janet Jackson) and currently delivers real world results to artists like Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus . It is her creative density and infectious energy that networks such as E! Entertainment's "Revenge Body" & BET's "Chasing Destiny" as well as companies such as L'oreal, Adcolor, SXSW, Pandora Media, TriDestined Studios, Google, Univision, OWN TV, Nickelodeon and Disney Channel find compelling and deem her to be the “Ultimate Solution” for their talent. KJ has been commissioned to help performers activate their Confidence, Occupy their Space, and Bloom into Being!