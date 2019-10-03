Kids Science Labs stopped by to show some exciting experiments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kids Science Labs stopped by the show today to demonstrate some exciting experiments. Shegan Campbell, Co-Founder Kids Science Labs and his 8-year-old son showed anchors Larry Potash and Paul Konrad how to make Elephant Toothpaste using yeast, a rainbow using only Skittles, and a dry ice bubble. Finding activities that keep your kids engaged and learning is hard to find nowadays, but science experiments continue to do both. With Halloween and Columbus Day right around the corner, these experiments are fun for the whole family and show kids the many different ingredients there are in the foods they eat. For more information about the Kids Science Labs visit kidssciencelabs.com/blog.